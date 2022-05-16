Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Short Interest Update

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the April 15th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. Minim has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Minim ( NASDAQ:MINM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minim will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Minim in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Minim in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Minim in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Minim by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Minim in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Minim (Get Rating)

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.