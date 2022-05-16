MIR COIN Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (MIR) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $49,069.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.00519315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00035973 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,919.42 or 1.77422224 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004737 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

