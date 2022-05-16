Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $168,815.07

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 91% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $168,815.07 and $119,668.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $28.85 or 0.00097453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00527142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $52,517.44 or 1.77382489 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008644 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 5,851 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

