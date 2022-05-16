Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Market Capitalization Tops $206,399.28

Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $206,399.28 and $136,539.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 89.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for $32.88 or 0.00110810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.00525670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035852 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,297.06 or 1.79623516 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008622 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 6,278 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Microsoft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

