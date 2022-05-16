Mirrored Netflix Price Down 85.6% Over Last 7 Days (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $295,274.76 and $50,732.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 85.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.68 or 0.00102798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.00522797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,673.25 or 1.76464928 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 9,623 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

