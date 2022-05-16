Misbloc (MSB) Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Misbloc (MSB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Misbloc has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Misbloc has a market cap of $6.05 million and $155,589.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Misbloc

Misbloc (MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,519,940 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

