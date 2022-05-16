Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.17. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

