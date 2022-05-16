Moonriver Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $102.51 million and approximately $21.93 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $24.85 or 0.00084377 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,330,996 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,469 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

