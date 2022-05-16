Morgan Stanley Trims Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Target Price to 710.00

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from 780.00 to 710.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PANDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $812.50.

Pandora A/S stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.4032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

