Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 98 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $346,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 902,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,957,000 after purchasing an additional 499,990 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,691,000 after purchasing an additional 475,540 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $490.34. 86,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,015. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $511.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.89. The company has a market capitalization of $460.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.