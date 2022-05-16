Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.8% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $956.97.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total transaction of $21,541,375.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $47.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $722.14. The company had a trading volume of 991,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,997,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $939.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $980.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.