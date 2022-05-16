Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $20.17 Million Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. Alarm.com accounts for about 1.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Alarm.com worth $20,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,477,000 after purchasing an additional 95,696 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,366,000 after acquiring an additional 72,459 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

ALRM traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,446. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.46. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,163.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.