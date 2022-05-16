Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.36. 100,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,578,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.66. The company has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

