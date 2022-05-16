Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 985 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $1,705,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $280.63 and a one year high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.13. The company has a market cap of $306.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.26.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

