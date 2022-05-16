Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Penumbra worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $2.60 on Monday, reaching $140.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,945. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.24. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -848.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.