Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Goosehead Insurance worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $94,106,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,600,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 64,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.16. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,349.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

