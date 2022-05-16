Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 2,788 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

EVBG stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.41. 24,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,320. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.35. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVBG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $180,207. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

