Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 3,911 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.43. 51,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,500. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.31.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

