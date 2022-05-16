Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $13.02 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Paychex by 626.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 365,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 314,740 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 96,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $120.09. 50,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,610. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.23 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

