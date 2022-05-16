Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $16.99 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $746.53.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $17.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $432.15. 15,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,680. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $422.74 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $525.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $619.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

