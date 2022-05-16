Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $33.73 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,576,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,192,000 after acquiring an additional 641,004 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,635.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 664,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 640,319 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,849,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 755,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 397,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.23. 8,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,335. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34.

