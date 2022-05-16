Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 3.0% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $69,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,785,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,226,636 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.78.

CRM stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.18. The stock had a trading volume of 185,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,423,673. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.64 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $162.60 billion, a PE ratio of 111.27, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.