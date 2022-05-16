Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $30,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $98.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.15. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $108.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.148 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

