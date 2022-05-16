Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 15 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Markel worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Markel by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,604,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,990,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Markel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,506,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,785.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,323.66. 929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,315. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,413.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1,306.92. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,155.00 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

