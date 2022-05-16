Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,783 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.8% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $41,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,173,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $86,674,000 after purchasing an additional 168,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $22.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $468.50. 99,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,228. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.74. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.14 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.94.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

