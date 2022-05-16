Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,154 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 731.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of GXO traded down $3.79 on Monday, hitting $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.