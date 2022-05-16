Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,784 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $16,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,309,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 614.4% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413,167 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 310,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $9,325,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 38,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,127. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $97.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

