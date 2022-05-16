Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 383 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 34.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Paycom Software by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $8.44 on Monday, reaching $280.12. 22,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,691. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.95 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.29.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

