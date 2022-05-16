Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 471 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $126.83. 141,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.75 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

