Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.01. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COOP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 699,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,770. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

