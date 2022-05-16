Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 100,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,132,551 shares in the company, valued at $150,860,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,207,768.85.

On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $3,401,274.24.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,404,233.47.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,854,803.21.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $5,930,635.68.

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88.

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.

THRY traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.15. 458,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,733. The company has a market cap of $826.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 195,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

