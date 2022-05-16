Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 100,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,132,551 shares in the company, valued at $150,860,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,207,768.85.
- On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $3,401,274.24.
- On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,404,233.47.
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,854,803.21.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $5,930,635.68.
- On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88.
- On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.
THRY traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.15. 458,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,733. The company has a market cap of $826.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 195,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.
About Thryv (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
