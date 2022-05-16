Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.34

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 6735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

MWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 243,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after purchasing an additional 91,699 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after buying an additional 221,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,554,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,783,000 after buying an additional 114,356 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

