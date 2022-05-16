Multiplier Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $8,086.58 and approximately $2.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.00515026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00036178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,611.80 or 1.67729872 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

