Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $2,636,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Murphy USA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA stock opened at $248.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.82. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.56 and a 12 month high of $251.51.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,934 shares of company stock worth $16,265,714. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUSA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Murphy USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.