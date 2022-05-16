MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

MVBF stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $458.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.13). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 145.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 113.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

