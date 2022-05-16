Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Up to $9.22

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.22, but opened at $9.57. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 1,242 shares trading hands.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.79.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $83,620.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 276,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,586.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $48,404.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,348.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $192,079. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 155,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

