Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.40 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

MYGN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.01. 383,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,349. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

