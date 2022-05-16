NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.86. 11,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 742,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Several research firms have commented on NSTG. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $713.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.81.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 87.89%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $67,745.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $239,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

