Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

NSSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Shares of NSSC opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $632.53 million, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837,472 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 515,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

