National Bank Financial Lowers Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) to Sector Perform Overweight

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a hold rating and a C$3.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.92.

Shares of XBC opened at C$0.99 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$5.38. The stock has a market cap of C$153.17 million and a PE ratio of -6.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

