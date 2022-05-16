National Bankshares Raises Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$86.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark cut their price target on Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.21.

Shares of EQB opened at C$58.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$65.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$51.73 and a one year high of C$84.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total value of C$247,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$444,704.80. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$232,771. Insiders sold a total of 10,790 shares of company stock worth $834,037 in the last 90 days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

