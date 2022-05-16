National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Holdings Decreased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $49.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.92. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $64.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About National Beverage (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

