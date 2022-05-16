Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $6.96

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $6.70. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 13,184 shares.
A number of research analysts have commented on NTCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natura &Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
