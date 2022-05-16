Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NAII opened at $10.48 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

