Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Nel ASA to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nel ASA from 21.00 to 24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Nel ASA stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

