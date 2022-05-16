NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Market Capitalization Tops $70,498.27

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. NeoWorld Cash has a total market cap of $70,498.27 and approximately $295.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NeoWorld Cash has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NeoWorld Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,587.56 or 1.00039211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00107713 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Profile

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. NeoWorld Cash’s official website is neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech . The official message board for NeoWorld Cash is blog.neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

