Neptune Orient Lines (OTCMKTS:NPTOY) Trading Down 10.2%

Neptune Orient Lines Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTOY – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68.
Neptune Orient Lines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPTOY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neptune Orient Lines (NPTOY)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Orient Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Orient Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.