NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.87

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 2001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

