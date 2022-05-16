NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the April 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.15 on Monday. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
