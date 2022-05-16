NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the April 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.15 on Monday. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 77,738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 2,280.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 51.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix (Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.