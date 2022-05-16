Neutrino USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $864.98 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $864.98 million and approximately $36.34 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00521195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00036651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,637.27 or 1.78334908 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004698 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 891,451,238 coins and its circulating supply is 891,450,640 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

